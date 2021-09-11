 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Former astrologer reveals how Diana's equation with Meghan would have been like

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Meghan Markle would have formed a special bond with Princess Diana, says astrologer
Meghan Markle would have formed a special bond with Princess Diana,' says astrologer 

Former astrologer Debbie Frank believes Meghan Markle would have formed a special bond with Princess Diana.

This is because Diana liked people who were real like her, said Frank.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she revealed, "Diana liked people who were themselves, who were real, and she would really have warmed to Meghan.

“They would have made a strong connection. There's something about Meghan that is a bit vulnerable but expressive too, and Diana would have related to that.”

In 2018, Frank also drew comparisons between Diana and Meghan by predicting the latter's struggles.

She said, “Diana ended up being very isolated in the royal family, and likewise Meghan won't have family close by.

“If she's having a tough time, she won’t have any immediate supporters so needs to form her own support network.

“It's hard marrying into the Royal Family, there's tradition and protocol and hoops to jump through, it's an enormous undertaking," the astrology expert concluded.

More From Entertainment:

French abortion film wins on big night for women at Venice festival

French abortion film wins on big night for women at Venice festival
Prince Andrew's lawyers think papers from Virginia Giuffre were not properly served

Prince Andrew's lawyers think papers from Virginia Giuffre were not properly served

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival
For Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, working together is a lot of fun

For Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, working together is a lot of fun
Ariana Grande names the true ‘concept King’ for ‘Positions’ music video

Ariana Grande names the true ‘concept King’ for ‘Positions’ music video
Prince Charles losing his reputation under the Queen’s ‘immense popularity’

Prince Charles losing his reputation under the Queen’s ‘immense popularity’
Prince Andrew ‘avoids serving’ legal papers in abuse case: report

Prince Andrew ‘avoids serving’ legal papers in abuse case: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing America’s attention: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing America’s attention: report
Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ‘bonding over’ their divorces: report

Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ‘bonding over’ their divorces: report
The Queen to leave Windsor for Buckingham Palace to ‘justify £369m refurb’

The Queen to leave Windsor for Buckingham Palace to ‘justify £369m refurb’
Prince Harry’s dropping popularity ‘adding to his anger’

Prince Harry’s dropping popularity ‘adding to his anger’
Tori Spelling speaks out against plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling speaks out against plastic surgery rumors

Latest

view all