Newlyweds Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram hit the city for 'post wedding lunch date'

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have debuted their first outing as a married couple.

The newlyweds were spotted on a lunch date Saturday afternoon, a day after they officially sealed the deal around their friends and family.

Minal documented their lunch on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo featuring hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

"Post wedding, Lunch date with the love of my life," she captioned on the photo.

Ahsan as well returned Minal's love while re-sharing the Story on his Instagram account.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan got engaged earlier this year. The couple announced their wedding last month.

