Saturday Sep 11 2021
Newlyweds Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram hit the city for 'post wedding lunch date'

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have debuted their first outing as a married couple.

The newlyweds were spotted on a lunch date Saturday afternoon, a day after they officially sealed the deal around their friends and family.

Minal documented their lunch on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo featuring hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

"Post wedding, Lunch date with the love of my life," she captioned on the photo.

Ahsan as well returned Minal's love while re-sharing the Story on his Instagram account.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan got engaged earlier this year. The couple announced their wedding last month.

