pakistan
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Cantonment board elections to take place tomorrow across Pakistan

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

  • As many as 1,560 candidates will be contesting in 206 wards.
  • Most of the candidates — 684 — are independent.
  • Ruling PTI has fielded the most candidates — 183.

Elections in 41 cantonment boards across Pakistan will take place tomorrow (Sunday), with 1,560 candidates contesting in 206 wards, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to Geo News, seven candidates have been elected unopposed, election will not take place in Kamra Cantonment Board and polls have been postponed in one ward in Rawalpindi and Pano Aqil each.

Most of the candidates — 684 — are independent while as many as 876 belong to different political parties. The ruling PTI has fielded the most candidates — 183.

Similarly, PML-N has fielded 144, PPP 113, JI 104, banned TLP 83, MQM-P 42, PSP 35, PML-Q 34, and JUI-F 25 candidates.

Meanwhile, in 20 of Punjab's cantonment boards, four candidates — two each from Multan and Attock — have been elected unopposed, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

Mohammad Salman Iqbal, Saima Aashiq, Mohammad Yaqub Nasir, and Mohammad Sadiq are the candidates who have been elected unopposed as councilors, the ECP said.

Therefore, of 114 of Punjab's cantonment boards, polling will take place in 110, the election commission said. 

Meanwhile, in Attock's Kamra Cantonment Board, no candidate has filed nomination papers in all four of the wards and as a result, polling will not take place there.

As many as 923 candidates will partake in the elections across Punjab. 

Just two days before the elections, tension prevailed in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi after members of two political parties — PTI and PSP — clashed on Friday night, according to a report in The News published on Saturday.

The incident took place when workers of PTI and PSP were carrying out rallies ahead of the upcoming elections, where nearly half a million voters would cast their votes.

