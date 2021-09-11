 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

PCB officials ask Mohammad Hafeez to return from CPL, but not Imad Wasim: sources

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. — AFP/File
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have asked former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez to return from the Caribbean Premier League, while allowing Imad Wasim to play, sources informed Geo News.

Both the cricketers are playing in the CPL, but PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan and Director International Zakir Khan have asked Hafeez to return to Pakistan by September 12, sources said.

The officials have given a September 16 deadline to Hafeez for the New Zealand series and a September 17 deadline to Imad, sources said.

"Mohammad Hafeez is unhappy with the PCB officials' attitude," sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that both players are part of Pakistan's T20 squad, which will play against New Zealand from September 25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

More From Sports:

Pakistan's Inam Butt wins gold in beach wrestling

Pakistan's Inam Butt wins gold in beach wrestling
Ramiz Raja — a look at the career of the man set to take over PCB's reins

Ramiz Raja — a look at the career of the man set to take over PCB's reins
Ronaldo opens the scoring against Newcastle in Manchester United return

Ronaldo opens the scoring against Newcastle in Manchester United return
Pak vs NZ: Who can attend the matches?

Pak vs NZ: Who can attend the matches?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan to lead teams in intra-squad match

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan to lead teams in intra-squad match
Pak vs NZ: What are the ticket prices of ODI and T20 matches?

Pak vs NZ: What are the ticket prices of ODI and T20 matches?
Pak vs NZ: PCB makes important announcement regarding ODI series

Pak vs NZ: PCB makes important announcement regarding ODI series
Pak vs NZ: The wait is over as Black Caps arrive in Pakistan after 18 years

Pak vs NZ: The wait is over as Black Caps arrive in Pakistan after 18 years
Watch: Imad Wasim falls onto the pitch, but not before hitting a massive six

Watch: Imad Wasim falls onto the pitch, but not before hitting a massive six
Babar Azam finds 'rishta pic' for Hassan Ali

Babar Azam finds 'rishta pic' for Hassan Ali
Mohammad Rizwan 'phenomenal', Babar Azam 'classy': Trent Boult

Mohammad Rizwan 'phenomenal', Babar Azam 'classy': Trent Boult
Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad can be changed if need be: Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad can be changed if need be: Mohammad Wasim

Latest

view all