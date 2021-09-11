PCB officials ask Mohammad Hafeez to return from CPL, but not Imad Wasim: sources

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have asked former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez to return from the Caribbean Premier League, while allowing Imad Wasim to play, sources informed Geo News.



Both the cricketers are playing in the CPL, but PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan and Director International Zakir Khan have asked Hafeez to return to Pakistan by September 12, sources said.

The officials have given a September 16 deadline to Hafeez for the New Zealand series and a September 17 deadline to Imad, sources said.

"Mohammad Hafeez is unhappy with the PCB officials' attitude," sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that both players are part of Pakistan's T20 squad, which will play against New Zealand from September 25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.