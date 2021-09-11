 
Prince Andrew's lawyers think papers from Virginia Giuffre were not properly served

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Prince Andrew's lawyers do not accept the papers from Virginia Giuffre concerning civil case allegations of rape and sexual assault were properly served to him. 

 A report in UK's Express Daily said the lawyers for the Duke plan to boycott a court hearing on Monday and hope to get the civil case of rape and sexual assault thrown out on a technicality.

Virginia Giuffre's process server has confirmed that Prince Andrew was served lawsuit papers at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor via head of security on Aug 27.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is scheduled to hold an initial pretrial conference on Sept 13.

In a complaint filed in New York federal court, Virginia Giuffre claims the prince “committed sexual assault and battery” against her when she was 17, causing “severe and lasting” damage.

The prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

