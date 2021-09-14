 
Tuesday Sep 14 2021
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz have not yet shared son Kabir's photo for this reason

Tuesday Sep 14, 2021

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz have not shared son Kabir's photo for this reason

Yasir Hussain is revealing the real reason he hasn't officially introduced son Kabir Hussain to his fans.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the actor documented adorable photos from Kabir's Aqeeqah ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Yasir and wife Iqra Aziz were also spotted all-smiles embracing their son. The Lahore Se Aagey star also accompanied his photo with a hilarious caption.

"Chehra kya dekhty ho

dil mai utar kar dekho na," he quipped.

Yasir then added, "mai toh aaj tasweer laga doon bus bachy ki nani ne phasoori dali hui hai lol @iiqraaziz (I'd share a photo but the child's grandmother doesn't allow)."


Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz tied the knot in 2019. The duo welcomed bundle of joy Kabir in July 2021.

