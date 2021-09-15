Britney Spears turns off social media after engagement to Sam Asghari

The pop icon has decided to take a break, said an insider, after mysteriously taking the account down

Britney Spears has decided to detoxify from all the negativity of social media by deactivating her Instagram page.



The pop icon has decided to take a break, said an insider, after mysteriously taking the account down.

"It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it," added the source. "She is in a great place, legally and personally."

Clarifying the matter, Spears tweeted, "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."

Spears announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari after alost five years of dating.

The Toxic singer posted a video making the announcement on Sunday, captioning it, "I can't [expletive] believe it."

In a follow-up post, she wrote about her engagement, "Words can't even say how shocked I am … geez although the [expletive] was way overdue !!!! It was definitely worth the wait."

"Yes world … that beautiful f—ing man in that picture is MINE !!!" she added of Asghari. "I'm so blessed it's insane !!!!"