Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander admits he will ‘always love her’

American singer Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has opened up about the news of her engagement to actor Sam Asghari.



During an interview with Inside Edition, the Toxic singer’s ex-husband of 55 hours said he will always love her as her happiness is his prime concern.

“I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her,” he told the outlet.

He went on to say that he is being “as nice as he can” to Britney and her new fiancé, with whom she has been in a relationship with since 2016.

“He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone,” he shared.

Alexander, who has been friends with the singer since they were kids in Louisiana, had a brief two-day marriage with her in 2004. They had tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.