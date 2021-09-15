 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made royal wedding ‘into very clear message’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made royal wedding ‘into very clear message’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made royal wedding ‘into very clear message’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly ended up “sending a very clear” message to the royal family through their political wedding choices.

This claim has been made in a Channel 5 documentary by Tiwa Adebayo, titled Fergie and Meghan: Inconvenient Royals.

There she claimed, “I think there's every sign that the marriage of Harry and Meghan marked the beginning of something different, or at least Meghan wanted to curate things in her own way."

There she highlighted how the Sussex’s wedding décor choices played a political role and served the royal family a very clear message in the end.

She was also quoted saying, “For Meghan, being a woman of colour, having a gospel choir that was mostly black and having a black minister as well.”

“Whilst that might not seem political and perhaps it shouldn't be seen as political, it absolutely was a political choice and I think she was trying to send a very clear message. She wasn't going to be leaving behind who she was.”

More From Entertainment:

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips
Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'
Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter

Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter
Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Latest

view all