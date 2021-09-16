 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon says she was ‘completely alone’ while raising daughter Ava

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Hollywood superstar Reese Witherspoon is sharing details about the challenges she encountered when she first became a mother. 

The Big Little Lies actor, 45, made an appearance on The View where she talked about the challenges she faced alone when she gave birth to daughter Ava at the age of 23.

"I lived away from my mother. My mom had a full-time job as a nurse and I had a baby really young — I was 23 years old — and so I was raising her by myself," said Witherspoon.

"I don't have any sisters, I don't have any aunts. I was alone in a new city, in Los Angeles, and I literally had no friends. I would cry."

"I didn't know what to do when the baby cried all night. I didn't understand what sleep training was,” she continued.

"Ava was up all night until she was probably 7 months old because I just didn't understand not to keep feeding her, because I thought she was hungry all the time,” she added.

Witherspoon welcomed her daughter now-22-year-old daughter Ava back in September 1999, two months after she married her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They welcomed their second child, son Deacon, now 17, in October 2003. The pair parted ways three years later in 2006. 

More From Entertainment:

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips
Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'
Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter

Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter
Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Latest

view all