entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Cook asked to dismiss the court's ability to give spousal support to either him or Kaley 

Karl Cook has broken his silence on divorce with Kaley Cuoco, after nearly three years of marriage.

Two weeks ago, the Big Bang Theory actress filed for divorce from the equestrian citing 'irreconcilable differences.'

Now in his response, Cook has also requested for divorce and asked to dismiss the court's ability to give spousal support to either him or Kaley. 

He further demanded his "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as his "earnings and accumulations" that he received before, during and after their marriage. 

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement," Cook's response revealed. 

He said that any communal property should be "divided" based on "the terms" of their prenup, suggesting he won't be going against their agreement.

Cook stated that their attorney's fees should be payable by both spouses and listed their official date of separation as "TBD." Further details of their prenup were not disclosed.

