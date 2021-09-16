 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Police depending on Zahir Jaffer’s statement, not evidence: parents' counsel

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Zahir Jaffer, key suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case. Photo: file
  • Names of Therapy Works added to the list of suspects later, says lawyer representing suspect's parents. 
  • Police have not taken any statement from Zahir Jaffer's parents since obtaining their remand, alleges lawyer.
  • Lawyer says he requires an hour-and-a-half tomorrow to conclude his arguments. 

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for Zahir Jaffer's parents has alleged that police is depending on statements from the prime suspect, not evidence, to prove his parents' suspected role in the Noor Mukadam murder case. 

Zakir Jaffer and his wife Asmat Adamjee, the prime suspect's parents, are being represented in the Noor Mukadam murder case by lawyer Khawaja Haris. 

Haris continued his arguments on the second consecutive day today (Thursday) in connection with their post-arrest bail pleas before the Islamabad High Court.

Haris told the court that police had not taken any statement from his clients since obtaining their remand from the court.

According to the challan submitted by the police in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer was in contact with his parents, said the lawyer.

When IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq asked Haris whether the employees of Therapy Works are suspects in the case, he replied, “ No, their names were added to the list of suspects later.”

“How much more time do you needed to finish your arguments?” asked the judge. 

The lawyer replied that he would require an hour-and-a-half tomorrow to conclude his argument in the case. 

To that, the judge adjourned the hearing of the case till tomorrow.   

A day earlier, Haris had argued that Zahir Jaffer was in Islamabad and his parents were in Karachi when the grisly murder took place, questioning why their names were added to the suspects' list. 

