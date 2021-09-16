Prince George, Charlotte, Louis missing ‘fun’ memories due to Kate Middleton

Experts worry Kate Middleton is keeping Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from getting to make any ‘fun’ memories because of her parenting decisions.



A guest on Royally Us, Rachel Burchfield, made the claim and in her most recent appearance on the podcast, she shed light on everything the royal kids will miss out on due to their mother’s strict rules on appearance and fashion.

She was quoted saying, "It's a shame that these kids won't have the fun/absolute horror at looking at childhood photos of themselves and wondering, what the heck was I thinking or what the heck were our parents thinking?”

She concluded by admitting, “Like I do when I look at my childhood photos from the 80s and the 90s. Biker shorts, neon colours. I don't think they're going to have that issue when they look at childhood photos of themselves.”