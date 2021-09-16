 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis missing ‘fun’ memories due to Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Experts worry Kate Middleton is keeping Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from getting to make any ‘fun’ memories because of her parenting decisions.

A guest on Royally Us, Rachel Burchfield, made the claim and in her most recent appearance on the podcast, she shed light on everything the royal kids will miss out on due to their mother’s strict rules on appearance and fashion.

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis missing ‘fun’ memories due to Kate Middleton

She was quoted saying, "It's a shame that these kids won't have the fun/absolute horror at looking at childhood photos of themselves and wondering, what the heck was I thinking or what the heck were our parents thinking?”

She concluded by admitting, “Like I do when I look at my childhood photos from the 80s and the 90s. Biker shorts, neon colours. I don't think they're going to have that issue when they look at childhood photos of themselves.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides
Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps
Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match
Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos
Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week
Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Latest

view all