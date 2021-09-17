Prince Charles ‘will never’ become an ‘activist monarch’: report

Prince Charles will reportedly never be able to become an ‘activist monarch’.



Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the possibility during an interview with GB News.

Per his claim, “As Prince of Wales, he created his own role. I think in issues, especially those of the environment - that’s mainstream now. It wasn’t 50 years ago.”

He also went on to say, “It was around 50 years ago that Charles ran a campaign to save the planet and I think that’s very significant.”

“Whether it’s architecture or whether it’s drawing or whether it’s homoeopathy, he has a role, so long as it's not a political role.”

“I absolutely deprecate the thought that one day he could attempt to be an activist monarch because that simply wouldn’t work.”