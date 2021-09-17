 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘will never’ become an ‘activist monarch’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Prince Charles will reportedly never be able to become an ‘activist monarch’.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the possibility during an interview with GB News.

Per his claim, “As Prince of Wales, he created his own role. I think in issues, especially those of the environment - that’s mainstream now. It wasn’t 50 years ago.”

He also went on to say, “It was around 50 years ago that Charles ran a campaign to save the planet and I think that’s very significant.”

“Whether it’s architecture or whether it’s drawing or whether it’s homoeopathy, he has a role, so long as it's not a political role.”

“I absolutely deprecate the thought that one day he could attempt to be an activist monarch because that simply wouldn’t work.”

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature
Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'
Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'

Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'
London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses

London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work
Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting

Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting
Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations

Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations
Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show

Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show
Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'

Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates

Latest

view all