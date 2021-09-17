 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Prince Andrew ‘stricken with realty’ after facing tense abuse case

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Prince Andrew is reportedly faced with a sudden stark reality over the looming tension in the air regarding his abuse case.

The claim’s been made by an insider close to The Mirror and according to his findings, “He’s not been his usual blasé self, acting like everything is in hand."

“The issue has suddenly become very pressing and there is a distinct tension in the air.

He also added, “There has been a dramatic shift in mood and the reality that this could not only go on for many months, if not years, as well as costing potentially millions of pounds is very real.”

Another insider also chimed in shortly thereafter and went on to say, “The stark reality is that the Duke and his team need to face the fact they need to address this.”

