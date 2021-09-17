 
Ryan Fischer shares how Lady Gaga helped him heal from dognapping incident

Lady Gaga’s famous dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who became critically injured during a kidnapping incident spoke up in his first TV interview.

Speaking on CBS Mornings Friday spoke about the incident and the aftermath he shared the ups and downs of what his life has been like.

"Some days are great, some weeks are not. And that's been the big up and down the last couple of months," he said. 

"The car came and screeched and it happened ... I think I was walking right here, and the car came, just basically in, like at an angle," 

"There was no doubt in my head that they were stopping for me.

"I was scared, I was in pain. I had a feeling, when they came up [and] pulled the gun on me that I was going to end up being shot, cause in my mind I was like, 'There's no way that I'm not going to fight for these dogs.'"

He also spoke about how the singer has played a major role in his road to recovery. 

"She's helped me so much," he said. 

"She's been a friend for me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."

