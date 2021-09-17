Sir Elton John suffers major fall amid tour plans: 'I fell awkwardly'

Sir Elton John recently announced the news of his fall amid news of his postponed Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Elton announced the news as part of a statement that he released to Instagram and it read, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.”

“At the end of my summer break, I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”



“I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”