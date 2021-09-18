Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife

Hailey Bieber responded to the critics, saying it 'doesn't bother me' when people call her singer Justin's Wife'.

"I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money," Hailey Baldwin told Demi Lovato on their new podcast episode

The 24-year-old set the record straight and revealed she doesn't mind being called "Justin's wife" — because at the end of the day, "where's the lie?"

Hailey went on to say: "When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me," Baldwin, 24, said to Lovato, 29.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?" continued Baldwin, who wed Justin Bieber, 27, in September 2018.

She continued, "When we split up and we didn't talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that."



During their conversation, Baldwin also addressed the rumors that Bieber mistreats her, saying "It's the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day," Hailey said.