Jennifer Lopez seems to be angry at Hollywood, says feeling like an 'outsider'

Jennifer Lopez seemed to be angry at the American film industry as the multi-talented star admitted that she feels she 'doesn't belong' in Hollywood and is an 'outsider'.

Lopez, who is one of the world's biggest stars, admitted feeling like an 'outsider' in Hollywood. The actress was famously snubbed by the Oscars in 2019 for her role in Hustlers.

The 52-year-old confessed that she has never felt like she 'belonged in Hollywood' - despite appearing in multiple critically acclaimed films.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart was looking gorgeous in sizzling yellow dress, showing off her killer curves.



The mum-of-two was talking to her fans from her beauty line's Instagram page. The actress and singer was speaking with her online fans about the importance of Latin women becoming leaders

In the inspirational footage, the award-winning star proudly declared fellow Latinas to be 'fearless and powerful' and able to 'accomplish anything they set their minds to', as she opened up to her company's 715,000 followers.

Jennifer Lopez also revealed that despite her huge global success, she still suffers from imposter syndrome.