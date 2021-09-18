Nicki Minaj's fans march at CDC HQ to back rapper's Covid-19 vaccine claims

Nicki Minaj’s fans extended their support to the rapper and marched at the Atlanta HQ of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid her shocking claims regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

The protest saw more than a dozen supporters backing Nicki’s claims, which includes that a cousin’s friend was left impotent after the vaccine.



“Nicki told the truth to me! Fauci lied to me!” the rabble chanted, referring to White House infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that there was "no evidence" backing the musician's claims.

“And she said, ‘I’m questioning this vaccine, and we should all question this vaccine,'” said the protester.

The Trinidad-born rapper sparked controversy after she refused to get the shot, alleging that impotency was a side affect of the jab.

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," she wrote on Twitter.

Her comments saw international backlash as UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson rubbished her claims while the White House offered her a sit down in order to have some clarity over the topic.

In a similar fashion, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh criticised her claims calling them "false".

"One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim," he said.