 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj's fans march at CDC HQ to back rapper's Covid-19 vaccine claims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Nicki Minajs fans march at CDC HQ to back rappers Covid-19 vaccine claims

Nicki Minaj’s fans extended their support to the rapper and marched at the Atlanta HQ of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid her shocking claims regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

The protest saw more than a dozen supporters backing Nicki’s claims, which includes that a cousin’s friend was left impotent after the vaccine.

“Nicki told the truth to me! Fauci lied to me!” the rabble chanted, referring to White House infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that there was "no evidence" backing the musician's claims.

“And she said, ‘I’m questioning this vaccine, and we should all question this vaccine,'” said the protester.

The Trinidad-born rapper sparked controversy after she refused to get the shot, alleging that impotency was a side affect of the jab. 

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," she wrote on Twitter.

Her comments saw international backlash as UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson rubbished her claims while the White House offered her a sit down in order to have some clarity over the topic.

In a similar fashion, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh criticised her claims calling them "false".

"One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch
Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video
Royals fearful Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir needs to ‘deliver enough’

Royals fearful Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir needs to ‘deliver enough’
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage
HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up

HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up
Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director
Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Latest

view all