Jimmy Kimmel blasts AI focused 'Person of the Year' choice

Jimmy Kimmel turned his late-night stage into a roast after Time Magazine revealed its 2025 'Person of the Year' cover, which honoured a group it called the Architects of AI.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 58 year old host showed the cover to his audience, as its cover showed eight big names from the tech world including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman.

As soon as the image appeared to the people, the crowd loudly booed. However, Kimmel then joked about the choice and called the group “the eight dorks of the apocalypse.”

He said he was surprised by the negative reaction and also teased the title given to them.

“They call them architects,” he said, questioning if people behind AI truly understood what they were building.

The comedy icon also talked about the fears people usually face around Artificial Intelligence, especially they worry that it could replace human jobs.

Kimmel continued pointing out that it felt strange to celebrate the very people responsible for technology that might push many workers aside.

The Television producer then mocked the design of the cover itself, quipping that even with all the power of AI, the artwork looked very old fashioned which reminded him of early photo editing tools.

Moreover, the segment also brought up the hosts’ long running feud with tech icon Elon Musk, as he repeated an insult which Musk once threw at him online.

The moment quickly spread online, with many viewers enjoying how Jimmy used his funny humour to question powerful tech figures and raise concerns.