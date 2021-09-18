 
Princess Eugenie to be first royal to meet Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet

If Harry and Meghan come to the UK with their kids, it is likely they will stay at Frogmore Cottage with Eugenie 

Princess Eugenie might just be the first member of the royal family to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, upon their arrival to the UK. 

As per reports earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put in a request to the Queen to be able to have baby Lili's christening at Windsor Castle, for which the family is expected to travel to the UK.

If Harry and Meghan come to the UK with their children, it is likely they will stay at Frogmore, where Princess Eugenie currently resides with her family, OK! reported.

During Harry's visit to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral in April, he stayed at Frogmore Cottage and completed his quarantine travel period with Eugenie.

Harry and Eugenie share a close bond and have been dear friends since when they were children.

Insiders say that of all of the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie had the "most natural connections" and are the "closest of friends."

In Sussex biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote, "Like Harry, Eugenie also struggled to carve out her own identity growing up. Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life."

