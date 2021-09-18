 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Neighbour files suit against Kim Kardashian over endangering community

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian seems to have ruffled the feathers of her fellow neighbour.

According to legal documents obtained by People, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is looking to add features to her luxury property at the expense of her neighbourhood.

A neighbour requested the judge to prevent the Skims founder from going through with the changes.

The new additions, as per the suit, includes "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse."

The changes mean that the reality will plan to "flatten two hills" and build upon "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," something which her neighbour argues will tamper with the community’s "natural and rustic county setting".

The nieghbour added that building upon gas lines will put "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage."

The suit adds that her plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills" and "moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life."

Kim has yet to respond to the suit. 

