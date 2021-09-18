Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director

'Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit,' Denis said about Marvel films

Famed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has jumped on the Marvel-slamming bandwagon after Martin Scorsese.

The Dune director, 53, spoke to Spanish publication El Mundo [transcribed by The Direct], and said the superhero films were nothing more than “a cut and paste.”

“The problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ of others,” he shared.

“Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit,” he added.

“Just think of the golden age of Hollywood to see that commercial films can make a different artistic proposal and, therefore, political,” he said, adding that he still doesn’t think the films cannot be “artistically relevant” because they are well-funded.

“I have never felt like a loss or an impediment to have a generous budget to do what I wanted to do. I am currently thinking of people like Christopher Nolan or Alfonso Cuarón.”