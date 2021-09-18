 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

LSA 2021: Sajal Aly confesses her love for the sky: 'favourite part of life'

EBEleen Bukhari

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Sajal Aly confesses her love for the sky: favourite part of life
Sajal Aly confesses her love for the sky: 'favourite part of life'

Sajal Aly is recounting nature's blessings in her new social media update.

Turning to her Instagram only a few weeks after her Best Actress nomination for LSA'21, the Alif star shared a photo of herself, staring at the pleasingly blue sky.

"The Sky is my favourite part of life," Sajal captioned alongside her post.

Fans, who could not see Sajal's complete face, only took a glimpse at her eyes.

Sajal earlier shared her favorite scene from Alif on her Instagram Story, captioning it with a heart emoticon. Her powerful performance in the show also recently made her top Twitter trends.

