Atif Aslam announces his acting debut on Television: Watch Here

After his blockbuster debut on the silver screen with Bol (2011), Atif Aslam is back into the world of acting with a drama serial.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the Rafta Rafta hitmaker announced his first-ever drama titled Sang-e-Mah.

"Hello from the sets of Sang-e-Mah," he began in the video.

"Yes, I am doing a drama serial and I need your blessings. You have always showered me with your love, and I hope you do the same this time," Atif urged fans.

Before signing off, Atif Aslam also announced something 'special' for followers, sparking frenzy amongst the netizens.

The singer hinted fans who also like to call themselves 'AADEEZ' of a collaboration with none other than Mahira Khan. Atif went on to add that the project is only a few days away, making fans eager ahead of the project.



