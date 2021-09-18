 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Atif Aslam announces his acting debut on Television: Watch Here

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Atif Aslam announces his acting debut on Television: Watch Here
Atif Aslam announces his acting debut on Television: Watch Here

After his blockbuster debut on the silver screen with Bol (2011), Atif Aslam is back into the world of acting with a drama serial.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the Rafta Rafta hitmaker announced his first-ever drama titled Sang-e-Mah.

"Hello from the sets of Sang-e-Mah," he began in the video.

"Yes, I am doing a drama serial and I need your blessings. You have always showered me with your love, and I hope you do the same this time," Atif urged fans.

Before signing off, Atif Aslam also announced something 'special' for followers, sparking frenzy amongst the netizens. 

The singer hinted fans who also like to call themselves 'AADEEZ' of a collaboration with none other than Mahira Khan. Atif went on to add that the project is only a few days away, making fans eager ahead of the project.


More From Showbiz:

Netizen compares Meesha Shafi with Keanu Reeves, she is 'not mad'

Netizen compares Meesha Shafi with Keanu Reeves, she is 'not mad'
Hira Mani's father passes away

Hira Mani's father passes away
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram 'feared' Minal Khan will 'run away' after wedding: Watch hilarious video

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram 'feared' Minal Khan will 'run away' after wedding: Watch hilarious video
'Sad day for international cricket': Celebrities 'disappointed' after NZ pulls back Pak tour

'Sad day for international cricket': Celebrities 'disappointed' after NZ pulls back Pak tour
LSA 2021: Sajal Aly confesses her love for the sky: 'favourite part of life'

LSA 2021: Sajal Aly confesses her love for the sky: 'favourite part of life'
Asim Azhar disappointed over New Zealand canceling Pakistan tour

Asim Azhar disappointed over New Zealand canceling Pakistan tour

LSA 2021: Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari exude couple goals in adorable Instagram exchange

LSA 2021: Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari exude couple goals in adorable Instagram exchange
Faysal Quraishi on online controversies: 'There are comments that only make you laugh'

Faysal Quraishi on online controversies: 'There are comments that only make you laugh'
Saba Qamar gets her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Saba Qamar gets her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much before choosing roles: Usman Mukhtar

My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much before choosing roles: Usman Mukhtar
Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding

Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding
LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir talks about importance of drama script

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir talks about importance of drama script

Latest

view all