Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

Angelina Jolie has amassed 1.4 million followers on Instagram within less than a month since she joined the Facebook-owned app.

The Hollywood actress has shared only seven posts to reach more than a million followers.

Her fans were expecting that the actress would follow some of her colleagues on Instagram but Jolie has followed only three accounts so far.

She is following the official accounts of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Doctors Without Borders and the UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency.





