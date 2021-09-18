 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

PIA plane lands in Damascus after 22-year hiatus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

The flights carried nearly 300 passengers including Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. — AFP/File
  • PIA CEO shares news of a special flight, carrying nearly 300 pilgrims, landing at Damascus International Airport on Saturday.
  • CEO says resumption of flights is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • Syrian Transport Minister Zouheir Khzeim describes the development as an important step for developing economic links.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) carrying pilgrims landed in Damascus after 22 years, the airline's CEO said on Saturday.

Sharing an 11-second video on his social media handle, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik wrote on Twitter: “Alhamdolillah, after 22 years, PIA landed in #Damascus, with #pilgrims”.

The CEO said that the resumption of flights “with an aim to promote religious tourism [and] restore relations with Syria [is] in line with the vision of @ImranKhanPTI [and] @GovtofPakistan.”

Malik also acknowledged the efforts of his team, saying: “Salute to Ambassador Air [Marshal] Saeed M Khan for his great support. Long live PIA.”

According to Gulf News, the PIA plane touched down at Damascus International Airport on Friday from Karachi.

The flight carried nearly 300 passengers including Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Syrian Transport Minister Zouheir Khzeim said: “The flight is the first after a 20-year hiatus, describing it as an important step for developing economic links between his country and Pakistan.”


