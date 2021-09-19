 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘was always wary’ of Prince Charles’ mentor: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Experts claim Queen Elizabeth always maintained a certain level of distrust with Prince Charles’ mentor and to this day, maintains wary.

This claim’s been made by royal author Andrew Lownie and during his interview with Express he admitted, “The Queen had known Mountbatten since she was a girl and relied on his advice when she first came to the throne in 1953 but she was always wary of him.”

He also went on to say, “Mountbatten made much of his closeness to the Queen but it is debatable whether she always took his advice.”

“He was regarded as pushy but useful so he was sent, for example, to recover royal artefacts and letters for the Royal Archives after the death of the Duke of Windsor.”

In regards to their personal relationship, Mr Lownie claimed, “Mountbatten was probably the single greatest influence on Prince Charles, who called him his ‘honorary grandfather'.”

“It was Mountbatten, who had no sons and vast experience of public life including being Viceroy of India, who took the future heir under his wing and taught him about his role.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims he was being used against his daughter and Prince Harry

Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims he was being used against his daughter and Prince Harry

Hailey Baldwin addresses ‘Justin’s wife’ narrative: ‘Where’s the lie?’

Hailey Baldwin addresses ‘Justin’s wife’ narrative: ‘Where’s the lie?’
Prince Andrew awarded major grace to contest High Court decision over abuse case

Prince Andrew awarded major grace to contest High Court decision over abuse case
Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report
Prince Harry hailed for confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’

Prince Harry hailed for confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’
'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day
Spanish film director Mario Camus dies at 86

Spanish film director Mario Camus dies at 86
Queen Elizabeth faces ‘real dangers’ if crucial traditions are abandoned

Queen Elizabeth faces ‘real dangers’ if crucial traditions are abandoned
Dog walker Ryan Fischer weighs in on Lady Gaga’s help

Dog walker Ryan Fischer weighs in on Lady Gaga’s help
Billie Eilish explains why she hates the word ‘fan’

Billie Eilish explains why she hates the word ‘fan’
Billie Eilish weighs in on the growing lack of self-confidence

Billie Eilish weighs in on the growing lack of self-confidence
Emmy Awards 2021: Five things to watch

Emmy Awards 2021: Five things to watch

Latest

view all