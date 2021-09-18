'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day

Gal Gadot on Saturday joined millions of DC fans to celebrate Batman Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video which shows her wearing Batman's mask.

Batman Day is an annual event organised by DC Entertainment to celebrate and promote Batman.

"Bringing out my inner bat. Happy Batman day!" she captioned her video.

The first Batman Day was July 23, 2014. This was the year of the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics in 1939. The day was chosen to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con.

