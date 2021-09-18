 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day

Gal Gadot on Saturday joined millions of DC fans to celebrate Batman Day. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video which shows her wearing  Batman's mask.

Batman Day is an annual event organised by DC Entertainment to celebrate and promote Batman.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot celebrates Batman Day

"Bringing out my inner bat. Happy Batman day!" she captioned her video.

 The first Batman Day was July 23, 2014. This was the year of the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics in 1939. The day was chosen to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims he was being used against his daughter and Prince Harry

Meghan's father Thomas Markle claims he was being used against his daughter and Prince Harry

Hailey Baldwin addresses ‘Justin’s wife’ narrative: ‘Where’s the lie?’

Hailey Baldwin addresses ‘Justin’s wife’ narrative: ‘Where’s the lie?’
Prince Andrew awarded major grace to contest High Court decision over abuse case

Prince Andrew awarded major grace to contest High Court decision over abuse case
Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report
Prince Harry hailed for confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’

Prince Harry hailed for confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’
Spanish film director Mario Camus dies at 86

Spanish film director Mario Camus dies at 86
Queen Elizabeth ‘was always wary’ of Prince Charles’ mentor: report

Queen Elizabeth ‘was always wary’ of Prince Charles’ mentor: report
Queen Elizabeth faces ‘real dangers’ if crucial traditions are abandoned

Queen Elizabeth faces ‘real dangers’ if crucial traditions are abandoned
Dog walker Ryan Fischer weighs in on Lady Gaga’s help

Dog walker Ryan Fischer weighs in on Lady Gaga’s help
Billie Eilish explains why she hates the word ‘fan’

Billie Eilish explains why she hates the word ‘fan’
Billie Eilish weighs in on the growing lack of self-confidence

Billie Eilish weighs in on the growing lack of self-confidence
Emmy Awards 2021: Five things to watch

Emmy Awards 2021: Five things to watch

Latest

view all