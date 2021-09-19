 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 19 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for second consecutive day

71 more people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Photo/ file
  • 71 more people lose their lives to COVID-19 in last 24 hours.
  • Pakistan has recorded 2,580 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours.
  • The number of total active cases stands at 63,909 in Pakistan as of today.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 2,580 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of the cases to 1,223,841, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed on Sunday morning.

With Sunday being the second consecutive day Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity ratio below 5%, health authorities have pointed out a decline in COVID-19 cases across the country. 

According to the NCOC's latest satistics, 55,027 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2,580 returned positive.

Meanwhile, 71 more people lost their lives to the virus during the same period, taking the country’s overall death toll to 27,206.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.6%.

In addition to this, the number of total active cases stands at 63,909 in Pakistan as of today. At least 3,164 more people have recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,132,726.

A day earlier, the number of total active COVID-19 cases fell to 64,564 as 2,512 more people tested positive for the virus, while 3,610 people made full recovery from the disease.

However, Pakistan had administered at least 70,402,987 doses of COVID vaccines till September 18. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 16.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 954,803 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 46 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

