 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Kamran Razi
,
Web Desk

For Quaid's dream to come true, all provinces must be accorded equal respect: Shahbaz

By
Kamran Razi
,
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that all parties will have to unite for the cause of democracy and stressed on the need for respect for all provinces.

Shahbaz was addressing a press conference in Karachi following a visit to Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal to offer condolences on the demise of his father Ataullah Mengal.

The PML-N president said that if Pakistan wishes to see Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's dream come to fruition, then "we will have to take all provinces forward together economically, legally and politically."

Speaking of the long-neglected Balochistan province, he called for an immediate provision of resources to it to end its state of deprivation.

"Geographically, Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province. It may be the smallest population wise, but when you look at its state of deprivation, the distances between places [...] there is a water problem there, electricity problem," he said, before pausing to state that he does not wish to get into politics at the moment.

He also paid tribute to the late Ataullah Mengal, noting that his role in abolishing Article 58-2B of the Constitution — which had been used to dissolve many governments — had been instrumental. 

Following the press conference, he met leaders of the PML-N Karachi division, including PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah and Miftah Ismail.

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ataullah Tarar were also in attendance.

Shahbaz also met the PML-N councillors who won in the cantonment board elections. During the meeting, Sindh's political situation and matters pertaining to the party's affairs in the province were discussed.

He is expected to chair a meeting of the PML-N in Karachi today.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan dispatches 278 tonnes of edibles to Afghanistan via Torkham as humanitarian aid

Pakistan dispatches 278 tonnes of edibles to Afghanistan via Torkham as humanitarian aid
2023 elections will not be held without electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry

2023 elections will not be held without electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry
Unidentified men gun down Kohat police officer

Unidentified men gun down Kohat police officer
PCB to take tough stance against New Zealand in ICC meeting: sources

PCB to take tough stance against New Zealand in ICC meeting: sources
PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening

PTI's Shehryar Afridi stopped at New York airport for second screening
Worrying signs for Punjab as province reports 34 dengue cases in a day

Worrying signs for Punjab as province reports 34 dengue cases in a day
Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrive in Pakistan

Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrive in Pakistan
Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for second consecutive day

Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for second consecutive day
Argentina intends to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan

Argentina intends to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan
KE will not collect KMC taxes at any cost, says Sindh governor

KE will not collect KMC taxes at any cost, says Sindh governor
Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan

Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan
Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD

Latest

view all