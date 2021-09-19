 
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

An expert notes Prince Andrew is likely to face an eye-watering legal bill by the end of this year.

This news has been brought to light by Epstein victim defence lawyer Spencer Kuvin, and according to his findings, the prince is at risk of getting a $500,000 or £360,000 bill within 12 months if proceedings continue. 

He was also quoted telling Express, “Andrew is looking at up to half a million US dollars in legal fees for work over the next year.”

At the moment, “A high priced lawyer here in the States, at the low end, is $600 an hour rising to $2,000 an hour.”

“Just one lawyer is likely to spend 100 hours a year on a case like this, but a case like this could have two or three lawyers working on it and Andrew’s case is likely to last the next year at least, with multiple court filings, perhaps one or two a week as arguments go back and forth.”

