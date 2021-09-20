Kate Winslet delivers impassioned speech after winning coveted Emmy honour

Winslet received a standing ovation as she accepted the award for her role in 'Mare of Easttown'

Kate Winslet took home the coveted 'best lead actress in a limited series' award at the 2021 Emmys held on Sunday.

The British actress won the prize for her stellar performance in Mare of Easttown, thus marking her fourth Emmy nomination and second win.

While receiving a standing ovation as she accepted the award, Winslet said, "Mom, mom they're standing up!"

"Oh my God, thank you so much!" she added. After composing herself, she went on to thank her fellow nominees.

"In this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs," the 45-year-old actress continued. "I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you. Mare of Easttown it seemed to — I don't know — it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching out show."

Winslet also called out the show's creator, Brad Inglesby. "This is you, this is all you," the mom of three said to him. "You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated."

Concluding her acceptance speech, she said, "My children — Mia, Joe and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much."