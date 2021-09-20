Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black as they celebrate Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday

 
Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in black as they celebrated 73rd birthday of Mahesh Bhatt on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actor shared a glimpse of the dad’s birthday party with a sweet note.

Sharing the adorable photos, Alia wrote “73 years young! Happy birthday papa” followed by a heart and sun emoticons.

In one of the pictures, Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor can be seen with Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt.

The stunning pictures have won the hearts on social media and the endearing post has received love from the fans.

Fans and fellow B-town stars also extended love and sweet wishes to the filmmaker on his 73rd birthday after Alia posted the pictures.

