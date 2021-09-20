 
Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Emmys 2021 presenter Seth Rogen may have ruffled some feathers after taking note of the safety precautions observed in the show.

The Emmys was the first few award shows that witnessed normal in-person broadcasts since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show saw only a few wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

This was pointed out by the host who said: "Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing?" the actor said. 

"They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us."

The comedian joked that the room he and the guests were seating was comparable to a "hermetically sealed tin."

"I would not have come to this," he said. 

"Why is there a roof? It is more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided."

