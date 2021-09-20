 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih qualifies for IBSF 6 Reds World Cup semifinal

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Pakistani snooker player Babar Masih trying to pocket a ball at a match of IBSF 6 Reds World Cup.
Pakistani snooker player Babar Masih trying to pocket a ball at a match of IBSF 6 Reds World Cup.

  • Tahir looked hapless in front of Masih and couldn’t resist much against him.
  • Masih got the initial lead by winning the first three frames before Belgium's Hanssens attempted a comeback in frame number 4 and 5.
  • The semifinals and the final will be played on Tuesday.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih has qualified for the semifinal of the IBSF 6-Red World Cup in Doha after beating another Pakistani snooker player Haris Tahir in the quarter-final, making it 6-0.

The victorious cueist remained in full control throughout the match against his peer Tahir and confirmed a medal for Pakistan in the World Championship as he exhibited the best of him to qualify for the final four.

Meanwhile, Tahir looked hapless in front of his senior and couldn’t resist much against him. 

The only instance when he looked close in the match was the 4th frame but other than that, Haris wasn’t let to spend more time on the table as Masih easily won the match with the scores at 54-0, 36-05, 49-11, 49-30, 45-2, and 46-0.

Earlier, Masih had defeated Belgium’s Kevin Hanssens at 6-2 in Round 16 of the morning session on Monday.

Masih got the initial lead by winning the first three frames before Hanssens attempted a comeback and won frame number 4 and frame number 5. However, the Pakistani cueist didn’t let the Belgian player level the game and went on to win three more consecutive frames to complete a 6-2 win.

Masih’s score of a win against Kevin Hanssens was 40-32, 44-0, 50-09, 14-41, 9-40, 38-05, 32-29, and 41-18.

Moreover, Tahir had easily won his pre-quarterfinal match, beating UAE’s Khalid Kamali by dropping only two frames and his score against the UAE cueist was 44-16, 40-31, 46-16, 45-13, 1-38, 62-1, 14-39, and 38-0.

The semifinals and the final will be played on Tuesday.

More From Sports:

Despite career-best performance, Kanza Malik, Asma Jan finish last in cycling championship

Despite career-best performance, Kanza Malik, Asma Jan finish last in cycling championship
Was PCB expecting England's tour cancellation?

Was PCB expecting England's tour cancellation?
Cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan was 'writing on the wall': Shoaib Akhtar

Cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan was 'writing on the wall': Shoaib Akhtar
'Disappointed with England,' Ramiz Raja says after tour cancellation

'Disappointed with England,' Ramiz Raja says after tour cancellation
England cancels Pakistan tour after New Zealand pulls out

England cancels Pakistan tour after New Zealand pulls out
PCB releases schedule for National T20 matches

PCB releases schedule for National T20 matches
New Zealand to play in India after abandoning Pakistan tour

New Zealand to play in India after abandoning Pakistan tour
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi among elite Pakistani cricketers to play in National T20 Cup

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi among elite Pakistani cricketers to play in National T20 Cup
Virat Kohli creates IPL history

Virat Kohli creates IPL history
Taliban reportedly ban broadcast of IPL on Afghan national TV

Taliban reportedly ban broadcast of IPL on Afghan national TV
NCOC allows spectators for National T20 Cup: sources

NCOC allows spectators for National T20 Cup: sources
Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan does not want Pakistan tour cancelled

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan does not want Pakistan tour cancelled

Latest

view all