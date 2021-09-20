Pakistani cueist Babar Masih qualifies for IBSF 6 Reds World Cup semifinal

Pakistani snooker player Babar Masih trying to pocket a ball at a match of IBSF 6 Reds World Cup.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih has qualified for the semifinal of the IBSF 6-Red World Cup in Doha after beating another Pakistani snooker player Haris Tahir in the quarter-final, making it 6-0.

The victorious cueist remained in full control throughout the match against his peer Tahir and confirmed a medal for Pakistan in the World Championship as he exhibited the best of him to qualify for the final four.

Meanwhile, Tahir looked hapless in front of his senior and couldn’t resist much against him.

The only instance when he looked close in the match was the 4th frame but other than that, Haris wasn’t let to spend more time on the table as Masih easily won the match with the scores at 54-0, 36-05, 49-11, 49-30, 45-2, and 46-0.

Earlier, Masih had defeated Belgium’s Kevin Hanssens at 6-2 in Round 16 of the morning session on Monday.

Masih got the initial lead by winning the first three frames before Hanssens attempted a comeback and won frame number 4 and frame number 5. However, the Pakistani cueist didn’t let the Belgian player level the game and went on to win three more consecutive frames to complete a 6-2 win.

Masih’s score of a win against Kevin Hanssens was 40-32, 44-0, 50-09, 14-41, 9-40, 38-05, 32-29, and 41-18.

Moreover, Tahir had easily won his pre-quarterfinal match, beating UAE’s Khalid Kamali by dropping only two frames and his score against the UAE cueist was 44-16, 40-31, 46-16, 45-13, 1-38, 62-1, 14-39, and 38-0.

The semifinals and the final will be played on Tuesday.