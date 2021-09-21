 
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s birthday festivities

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid shared some photos from Khai's first birthday

Celebrations were in full swing over the weekend at the Hadid residence as baby Khai, daughter of supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik rang in her first birthday.

New photos that have emerged on social media, show the birthday girl surrounded by her family as they shower her with gifts and love on her first birthday.

Gigi’s father and real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid turned to his Instagram and shared some photos from the little one’s birthday, leaving all fans in awe.

The photos showed Khai surrounded by toys and balloons as grandpa Hadid donned bunny ears to entertain his granddaughter.

Earlier, Gigi’s sister and supermodel Bella Hadid also wrote a heartfelt tribute for her baby niece on her first birthday, along with an endearing photo dump.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive,” she wrote.

“I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all

@gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend,” she added.



