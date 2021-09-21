 
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow got matching haircuts from same stylist

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow got matching haircuts from same stylist

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she and her ex Brad Pitt visited the same hairstylist for their matching haircuts in the 1990s.

Paltrow's then-fiancé made a splash when they stepped out at the premiere of action thriller The Devil's Own in 1997 with matching crops featuring bright highlights.

The pair split not long after, and in a chat with her assistant Kevin Keating to promote the new GOOPGLOW Hair Serum, the star recalled how they didn't actually intend to have such similar looks.

"Did you go to the same stylist for the colours?" asked Kevin, to which Gwyneth replied: "We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this."

In addition, Kevin asked the Sliding Doors actress what it was like dyeing her hair a dark brunette shade for 2000 film Bounce.

Gwyneth admitted her locks "took a beating" from all of the dye, especially when she decided it was time to "to try to go back to blonde".

Reflecting on her crimped blonde tresses at the 2000 SAG Awards, the Sliding Doors actress confessed her hair "(didn't) look great" at the time.

"It was supposed to look kind of crimped I guess... I wouldn't do this again," Brad Pitt's ex-fiancee laughed.

