 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

The cricket ground at Namal University. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti
The cricket ground at Namal University. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan just shared some scenic images of Namal University near Mianwali - a private university tucked away on the foothills of a mountaintop near Namal lake.

The premier's pictures showed the varsity in three different views: its beautiful cricket ground, the Salt Range's rock structure and Namal lake.

“Three different views of Namal University, showing the beautiful cricket ground, the Salt Range's rock structure and Namal lake,” wrote the prime minister in the caption of the post.

Shedding light on his vision for the varsity, PM Khan added: “InshaAllah Namal University will have the best environment for intellectual pursuits.”

Related items

The pictures prompted Imran Khan’s followers to comment on how beautiful and stunning the university premises looked.

The pictures gathered nearly 60,000 likes and over 600 comments in 12 hours.

PM Imran Khan is the chairman of the Board of Governors of Namal Education Foundation, which is the sponsoring body of Namal Knowledge City.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran to meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad to boost players’ morale

PM Imran to meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad to boost players’ morale
Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar's resignation
Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir Jaffer's parents till tomorrow

Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC adjourns bail plea hearing of Zahir Jaffer's parents till tomorrow
Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards

Pakistan mulling legal action against England, New Zealand cricket boards
Linking development studies with practice

Linking development studies with practice
PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions

PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions
Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment

Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment
Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan

Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan
Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months
FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets

FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets
NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman

NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman
WATCH: 'No money for petrol,' JUI-F lawmakers says after reaching assembly in rickshaw

WATCH: 'No money for petrol,' JUI-F lawmakers says after reaching assembly in rickshaw

Latest

view all