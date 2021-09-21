Tucked away on the foothills of mountains, Punjab's Namal University is a sight to see on Instagram

The cricket ground at Namal University. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan just shared some scenic images of Namal University near Mianwali - a private university tucked away on the foothills of a mountaintop near Namal lake.

The premier's pictures showed the varsity in three different views: its beautiful cricket ground, the Salt Range's rock structure and Namal lake.

“Three different views of Namal University, showing the beautiful cricket ground, the Salt Range's rock structure and Namal lake,” wrote the prime minister in the caption of the post.



Shedding light on his vision for the varsity, PM Khan added: “InshaAllah Namal University will have the best environment for intellectual pursuits.”



The pictures prompted Imran Khan’s followers to comment on how beautiful and stunning the university premises looked.



The pictures gathered nearly 60,000 likes and over 600 comments in 12 hours.

PM Imran Khan is the chairman of the Board of Governors of Namal Education Foundation, which is the sponsoring body of Namal Knowledge City.