Princess Eugenie congratulates sister Beatrice on birth of her daughter

Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Princess Eugenie congratulated sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the birth of their daughter.

Princess Eugenie turned to her Instagram handle and congratulated Beatrice and Edoardo.

She wrote “To my dearest Beabea and Edo. Congratulations on your new angel.”

“I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge,” she said.

The Princess also shared a heartfelt note for her newborn niece, saying “we're going to have so much fun together”.

The Queen’s granddaughter said “To my new niece. I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, September 18, the Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.


