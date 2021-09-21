'Shun #colonialhangover': Celebrities stand with Pakistan after England cricket team pulls out tour

Pakistanis are not happy with England cricket team's decision to pull out of their November tour to the country.

While the nation was still recovering from New Zealand's decision to cancel their visit to Pakistan at the eleventh hour, cricket lovers witnessed another sad day in the history of the game as England too, decided to 'reluctantly' jump on the bandwagon.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja deemed the team a 'failing member of the cricket fraternity,' and other prominent celebrities stood tall in his support, expressing their disbelief over the recent circumstances.

"Extremely sad for the cricket fans in Pakistan. 100% behind @TheRealPCB In sha Allah we will rise again," said a hopeful Saba Qamar on her Twitter handle this Monday.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed England's decision, calling the team 'unprofessional.'

"Highly unprofessional behaviour by NZ & UK #cricketteams. We don’t have to be subservient to them. Shun #colonialhangover."



"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses," wrote Ramiz Raja.



Jamaican cricketer Chrish Gayle, who was equally disappointed with the recent cornering of Pakistan, had Paksitanis rejoice after announcing that he is flying in.

Singer Asim Azhar wrote a special welcome post for Gayle, promising to treat him with good 'biryani and music.'

"welcome @henrygayle!!! Let us treat you with some good biryani, amazing music & safety like no other."

Cricketer Shoaib Malik also pledged to take the Pakistan cricket team on levels higher.

"- Sad news for Pakistan cricket, just stay strong... We will be back stronger, inshAllah!"



