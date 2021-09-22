 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to New York to push for vaccine equity

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to New York City this week to attend the Global Citizen Live event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an in-person appearance at the 24-hour performance-packed broadcast in a bid to help raise awareness about vaccine equity all across the globe, as stated by a press release.

The two will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders, to push nations towards bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring there is an equal distribution of vaccines in poorer nations as well.

The royal couple will be joined by other celebrities like Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo.

This certainly won’t be the first time the Sussex pair will be advocating for vaccine equity, as the couple had earlier participated in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World back in May. 

