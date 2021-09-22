 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
AFP

Taliban sack Afghanistan Cricket Board executive director Hamid Shinwari

By
AFP

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Hamid Shinwari, ACBs executive director. Photo: Twitter
Hamid Shinwari, ACB's executive director. Photo: Twitter

  • Hamid Shinwari puts up Facebook post, saying he has been sacked by the Taliban. 
  • Naseebullah Haqqani, a close ally of the Haqqani network, has been appointed as new ACB executive director, say reports. 
  • Afghanistan cricket team continues to undergo changes ever since the Taliban takeover. 

The Afghan Taliban have sacked Hamid Shinwari, the Executive Director of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and has been replaced with a member of the Haqqani network, say reports. 

Related items

Shinwari put up a post on Facebook Monday in which he said he had been asked by Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Taliban, that he was no longer the ACB's executive director. 

"Anas Haqqani visited the cricket board and told me very clearly that my job as the (chief) executive officer was over," Shinwari wrote.

Anas Haqqani is a senior Taliban official and the younger brother of Afghanistan’s new interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Shinwari’s post, seen by AFP, was later not visible, with the page apparently deactivated. In the Pashto language post, Shinwari had said he had asked for a formal order but did not receive it. 

"I was elected to the cricket board’s executive section after a transparent process, but I did not understand the reason for my dismissal," Shinwari said.

He was later replaced by Naseebullah Haqqani, also known as Naseeb Khan, a close ally of the Haqqani network, said a source at the cricket board who did not want to be named. 

"He holds a master’s degree and has knowledge of cricket as well," the board said on its Facebook page.

Afghanistan cricket team and its management has been rocked by changes ever since the Taliban took ahold of the country, after seizing Kabul in mid-August. 

The group has banned women's cricket in the country and shortly after taking over the country, Afghanistan's former skipper Rashid Khan announced he was stepping down from his post. 

The Taliban then announced that women will no longer be able to play cricket in the country or any other sport that "exposed" them. 

The move by the group to ban women from playing cricket did not sit well with many countries around the world. Cricket Australia cancelled its one-off Test match against Afghanistan, which was scheduled to take place on November 27 in Hobart. 

Shinwari had pleaded with Cricket Australia (CA) to play the series so Afghanistan comes out of isolation when it comes to international cricket. 

"We ask Cricket Australia and the whole cricketing world to keep the door open for us, walk with us, do not isolate us, and avoid penalizing us for our cultural and religious environment," Shinwari had said. 

The Afghanistan cricket team will next be seen in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on October 17. 

More From Sports:

Cricket Australia says monitoring situation for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia says monitoring situation for Pakistan tour
Pakistan 'used and binned' by 'Western bloc': PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan 'used and binned' by 'Western bloc': PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja
British High Commission did not advise against Pakistan tour, 'independent' ECB made decision: Turner

British High Commission did not advise against Pakistan tour, 'independent' ECB made decision: Turner
British journalist Peter Oborne launches furious attack on ECB for cancelling Pakistan tour

British journalist Peter Oborne launches furious attack on ECB for cancelling Pakistan tour
'Nothing to do with security issues,' former England cricketer says on cancellation of Pakistan tour

'Nothing to do with security issues,' former England cricketer says on cancellation of Pakistan tour
'Grateful' Zainab Abbas shares photo with her 'travel partner'

'Grateful' Zainab Abbas shares photo with her 'travel partner'
Was England's women team consulted on Pakistan tour cancellation?

Was England's women team consulted on Pakistan tour cancellation?
Babar Azam 'disappointed yet again' after ECB cancels Pakistan tour

Babar Azam 'disappointed yet again' after ECB cancels Pakistan tour
'Hypocrisy and double standards': UK journalist slams cancellation of England cricket tour

'Hypocrisy and double standards': UK journalist slams cancellation of England cricket tour
Former cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis unhappy over England tour cancellation

Former cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis unhappy over England tour cancellation
Tom Latham praises Pakistani authorities for taking care of NZ squad

Tom Latham praises Pakistani authorities for taking care of NZ squad
3rd ODI between New Zealand-England women’s teams to go ahead despite bomb threat

3rd ODI between New Zealand-England women’s teams to go ahead despite bomb threat

Latest

view all