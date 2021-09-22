 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry opens up about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ‘incredible bond’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Prince Harry is shedding light on Queen Elizabeth II's strong bond with Prince Philip.

In an appearance made in the new BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the Duke of Sussex shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal said that even though he “missed” Prince Philip’s “sense of humour”, he does "miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong, she was with him there. I also know she will be okay without him."

"The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people,” he shared.

"I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going, 'Oh, Philip! What are you doing?'” he recalled.

The documentary, that airs on Wednesday on BBC One, will feature members of the British royal family, including Philip’s children and his grandchildren sharing their memories with the longest-serving royal consort in Britain’s history.

More From Entertainment:

Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip
Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Disney CEO says programme production delayed as Delta variant spreads

Disney CEO says programme production delayed as Delta variant spreads
BTS open UN general debate with special performance, speech

BTS open UN general debate with special performance, speech
Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works

Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works
Horse show to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary

Horse show to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary
Daniel Craig says James Bond should only be played by a male actor

Daniel Craig says James Bond should only be played by a male actor
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of misusing his celebrity status during court case

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of misusing his celebrity status during court case

Willie Garson, of ‘White Collar’ fame, passes away at age 57

Willie Garson, of ‘White Collar’ fame, passes away at age 57
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibet's birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibet's birth

Latest

view all