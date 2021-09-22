Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip

Eugenie revealed that Prince Philip once gifted her a painting of a bunch of flowers that he made himself

Princess Eugenie recalled sentimental gift Prince Philip gave to her before passing away.



The mom of one, while appearing in BBC One documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh once gifted her a painting of a bunch of flowers which he painted himself as a wedding present.

"It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?" she said, according to Hello! magazine.

When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

As a tribute to her late grandfather, she named her son, who was born in February, August Philip Hawk.

August is the ninth great-grandchild of Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

