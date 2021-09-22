 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Web Desk

The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones are set to kick off their No Filter tour with a tribute to their late band mate Charlie Watts.

Taking to Twitter, the band’s frontman Mick Jagger shared a clip of their first unofficial performance showing that before they started they raised a drink in dedication of their fellow member, who died last month.

"At this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because this is our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts," said Jagger. 

"And we all miss Charlie so much — we miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend — on and off the stage and we've got so many memories of Charlie. I'm sure that some of you who have seen us before miss Charlie as well and I hope you'll remember him like we do. 

"We'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie," he continued as he proceeded to pick up a beer and raised his bottle saying, "Let's have a drink to Charlie!"

More From Entertainment:

Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip
Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Disney CEO says programme production delayed as Delta variant spreads

Disney CEO says programme production delayed as Delta variant spreads
BTS open UN general debate with special performance, speech

BTS open UN general debate with special performance, speech
Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works

Netflix in talks to buy children’s classics author Roald Dahl's works
Prince Harry opens up about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ‘incredible bond’

Prince Harry opens up about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ‘incredible bond’

Horse show to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary

Horse show to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary
Daniel Craig says James Bond should only be played by a male actor

Daniel Craig says James Bond should only be played by a male actor
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of misusing his celebrity status during court case

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of misusing his celebrity status during court case

Willie Garson, of ‘White Collar’ fame, passes away at age 57

Willie Garson, of ‘White Collar’ fame, passes away at age 57

Latest

view all