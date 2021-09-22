The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones are set to kick off their No Filter tour with a tribute to their late band mate Charlie Watts.

Taking to Twitter, the band’s frontman Mick Jagger shared a clip of their first unofficial performance showing that before they started they raised a drink in dedication of their fellow member, who died last month.

"At this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because this is our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts," said Jagger.

"And we all miss Charlie so much — we miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend — on and off the stage and we've got so many memories of Charlie. I'm sure that some of you who have seen us before miss Charlie as well and I hope you'll remember him like we do.

"We'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie," he continued as he proceeded to pick up a beer and raised his bottle saying, "Let's have a drink to Charlie!"