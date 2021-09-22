 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
National security vital for economic stability of people: Moeed Yusuf

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf. Photo: File.
  • Moeed Yusuf says Pakistan should take advantage of its geographical location.
  • Says national security also means making people economically stable.
  • Says if there's no peace in Afghanistan, it would affect not only Pakistan but the whole world.

KARACHI: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said that one of the purposes of national security is to make people economically stable.

Speaking during an event organised by the English Speaking Union of Pakistan, Yusuf said that akin to national security, a country's economic security is also very important. 

Shedding light on the country's geographical importance in the region, Yusuf said: "We should take advantage of our location and try to understand our importance."

The national security adviser also talked about the situation in Afghanistan and said that since the country is undergoing a crisis at the moment, the world should help it.

"If there is no peace in Afghanistan, it will not only affect Pakistan but the whole world," Yusuf said, adding that Pakistan has always strived to establish peace and stability in the region.

Yusuf also spoke about India and said that the country's attitude with its neighbouring states is "inappropriate."

'Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation'

Last month, after the Taliban took over Afghanistan after 20 years, Yusuf said that Pakistan is keeping a close eye on the situation in the country.

The situation in Afghanistan is better now, the NSA said, adding that Pakistan was working to evacuate people from Kabul.

The NSA said that so far no country had made any statement against Pakistan. "This is our success," he said, adding that one should not rely on rumours.

Even India is silent and no one has talked about Pakistan, Yusuf had maintained, adding that "work on finding a scapegoat is still continuing."

