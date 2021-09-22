 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Web Desk

The Wire creator David Simon pulls HBO series from Texas over abortion laws

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

The Wire creator David Simon pulls HBO series from Texas over abortion laws

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, has announced to pull out of an upcoming HBO project in Texas owing to the new controversial abortion law.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "As an employer, this is beyond politics. I’m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?"

His tweet sparked a protest from the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office saying that state laws should not intermix with the entertainment industry.

"Laws of a state are not reflective of its entire population. Not bringing a production to Dallas (a big “D”) only serves to further disenfranchise those that live here. We need talent/crew/creatives to stay & vote, not get driven out by inability to make a living," it wrote.

This prompted Simon to fire back and clear his position as he replied: "You misunderstand completely. My response is NOT rooted in any debate about political efficacy or the utility of any boycott. My singular responsibility is to securing and maintaining the civil liberties of all those we employ during the course of a production … if even one of our employees requires full control of her own body and choices — and if a law denies this or further criminalizes our attempt to help her exercise that control, we should have filmed elsewhere."

While the name of Simon’s project is not known it is pertinent to mention that he is currently working on a limited series about Baltimore Police corruption – We Own This City, based on the book A True Story Of Crime, Cops And Corruption.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack

Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack
Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Eminem to release Marshall Mathers LP III next month?

Eminem to release Marshall Mathers LP III next month?
Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal to visit Paris next month

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal to visit Paris next month
Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups

Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups
Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen
Harry Styles, Celeste dominate the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards

Harry Styles, Celeste dominate the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards
The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts
Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip
Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Latest

view all