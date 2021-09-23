 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
AAGENCIES

Johnny Depp urges people to stand up against injustice

By
AAGENCIES

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Johnny Depp urges people to stand up against injustice

Award-winning actor Johnny Depp has labelled himself a victim of “cancel culture”, saying no one is safe from it.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star called on people to “stand up” for those who are facing “injustice”.

During a press conference at San Sebastian Film Festival on Thursday, the actor is at the event to claim the honorary Award.

In spite of the festival’s decision sparking backlash, in a statement it hailed Depp“ one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”. 

The announcement post didn’t mention Depp’s recent controversies, after he lost the bid to overturn a libel case that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, Depp has gone on record to say that “no one is safe” from “cancel culture”, and called on people to “stand up” for people facing “injustice”.

“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” said Depp, as reported by Deadline.

He continued: “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.

Depp took aim at Hollywood, and suggested that his latest release Minamata was boycotted in the US.

More From Entertainment:

'Britney vs Spears': Netflix debuts full trailer for singer's documentary, premiering next week

'Britney vs Spears': Netflix debuts full trailer for singer's documentary, premiering next week
'Succession' third season to release next month

'Succession' third season to release next month
Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize

Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving San Sebastian's top prize
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reluctant to follow each other on social media?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reluctant to follow each other on social media?
The Wire creator David Simon pulls HBO series from Texas over abortion laws

The Wire creator David Simon pulls HBO series from Texas over abortion laws
Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack

Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack
Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Eminem to release Marshall Mathers LP III next month?

Eminem to release Marshall Mathers LP III next month?
Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal to visit Paris next month

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal to visit Paris next month
Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups

Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups
Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen

Latest

view all