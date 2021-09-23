Johnny Depp urges people to stand up against injustice

Award-winning actor Johnny Depp has labelled himself a victim of “cancel culture”, saying no one is safe from it.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star called on people to “stand up” for those who are facing “injustice”.



During a press conference at San Sebastian Film Festival on Thursday, the actor is at the event to claim the honorary Award.

In spite of the festival’s decision sparking backlash, in a statement it hailed Depp“ one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”.

The announcement post didn’t mention Depp’s recent controversies, after he lost the bid to overturn a libel case that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.



Now, Depp has gone on record to say that “no one is safe” from “cancel culture”, and called on people to “stand up” for people facing “injustice”.



“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” said Depp, as reported by Deadline.

He continued: “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.

Depp took aim at Hollywood, and suggested that his latest release Minamata was boycotted in the US.

